Intel oneAPI 2023.1 Released
I've already covered many of these contained software packages individually like the faster Embree 4.0 performance as also cited from Intel's release notes while now it's all available as part of the "oneAPI 2023.1" conglomerate.
Among the highlights being promoted as part of oneAPI 2023.1 is more SYCL 2023 support in the oneAPI DPC++/C++ compiler, improved performance in the oneDPL library, the Intel MPI Library now has default process pinning on CPUs with E and P cores, the oneDAL library is 30% smaller, Embree 4.0 is faster on Sapphire Rapids, and support for new file formats with OSPRay Studio.
Downloads and more details on the oneAPI 2023.1 update via Intel.com.