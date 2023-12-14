Intel Announces Xeon E-2400 & Xeon D-1800/D-2800 CPUs
While Intel's AI Everywhere event today was primarily focused on Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" laptop processors and 5th Gen Xeon Scalable "Emerald Rapids" processors, Intel also briefly announced their newest Xeon D and Xeon E series processors.
The Xeon E-2400 series was finally announced for entry-level servers. The Xeon E-2400 series is promoted as up to 1.3x higher performance over the E-2300 series and up to 1.26x the memory bandwidth.
The Xeon E-2400 series still (sadly) is available in up to an 8-core / 16-thread configuration but at least the Cypress Cove cores are replaced by Raptor Cove cores for boosting the CPU performance. Helping the generational lift is replacing DDR4-3200 memory with DDR5-4800 memory, there is now 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0, DMI x8 4.0, and other connectivity improvements.
Unfortunately I don't have any Xeon E-2400 series hardware for launch day testing. Those wanting recent AMD Ryzen 7000 series vs. Intel Xeon E-2300 series entry-level Linux server benchmarks can see those numbers from earlier this year. With the Ryzen 7000 series offering up to 16-cores / 32-threads as well as the X3D SKUs with AMD 3D V-Cache, the Ryzen 7000 series line-up for entry-level servers is still much more robust than the up-to-8-cores Xeon E-2400 series. In any event it should be interesting to see how the performance compares moving forward. During Intel's briefing the performance focus was just on the generational gains made by Intel.
The Intel Xeon D-1800 and Xeon D-2800 series were also announced for succeeding the Xeon D-1700/2700 series. There's 12 new SKUs, up to 22 cores per package compared to 20 cores prior generation, dual 100 GbE connectivity for the Xeon D-1800 series, and other improvements. Intel's slides cite the Xeon D-12800/2700 series in the 1.12~1.15x range over prior generation. The Xeon D-1800/D-2800 series is still relying on DDR4 system memory.
That's it for today as Intel's coverage of these new Xeon D and Xeon E parts were light and unfortunately having no hardware on hand for testing today. If craving some performance benchmarks in general, go check out the new Emerald Rapids Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ review for that flagship EMR 64-core processor.
