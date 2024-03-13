Mesa 24.1 Enables Intel Xe Kernel Driver Support By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 March 2024 at 07:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
While the new Intel Xe kernel graphics driver was upstreamed in Linux 6.8 as this modern DRM driver that is opt-in for current generation hardware and aims to be the default for Lunar Lake / Xe2, currently with Mesa you must build the Intel ANV Vulkan and Iris Gallium3D driver code with the "intel-xe-kmd" option to enable compatibility for this alternative kernel driver to i915. With Mesa 24.1 coming next quarter, that Intel Xe kernel driver support will be enabled out-of-the-box.

While the Intel Xe driver was undergoing upstream review for the Linux kernel and during its early stages of introduction, the Mesa graphics driver support for interfacing with the Xe kernel driver was gated behind the "intel-xe-kmd" Mesa build option. Without this build option when compiling Mesa, using the Intel Xe driver via the i915/xe "force_probe" options would leave you without OpenGL or Vulkan support. But thankfully Intel is now ready to remove this option and in turn meaning the Intel Xe kernel driver support for Mesa out-of-the-box.

This doesn't change the fact that the Intel Xe driver is opt-in for supported Intel graphics hardware (Tiger Lake and newer) but just means that if/when you do switch over to the Xe kernel driver, Mesa 24.1+ will jive just fine without having to worry about rebuilding Mesa or taking any extra steps.

Intel graphics


This merge to Mesa 24.1 on Tuesday completed the Xe KMD driver support and enables it out-of-the-box. The last step in ungating the support was seeing the stable Linux 6.8 release with no last minute user-space API changes being necessitated or other issues coming up during the Linux 6.8-rc phase.
Add A Comment
Related News
New Intel CPU Microcode & "RFDS" Linux Kernel Patch For New Security Vulnerabilities
Intel Continues Prepping The Linux Kernel For X86S
Intel FRED Merged For Linux 6.9 As An Important Improvement With Future CPUs
Intel Makes Continuous Profiler Open-Source To Help Improve CPU Performance
OpenVINO 2024.0 Brings More GenAI Features, New JavaScript API
Intel Vulkan Driver Lands Descriptor Buffer Support To Reduce Linux Gaming CPU Overhead
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Lisa Su Says The "Team Is On It" After Tweet About Open-Source AMD GPU Firmware
Fedora Workstation 41 To No Longer Install GNOME X.Org Session By Default
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Awesome Changes Coming With Linux 6.9: Lots From Intel/AMD, FUSE Passthrough & More Rust
Microsoft Ending Support For Windows Subsystem For Android
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
KDE Developers Are Currently Seeing 150~200 Bug Reports Per Day