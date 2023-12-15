Intel VC-Intrinsics Updated With Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake & XeHPCVG Support
Intel's VC Intrinsics software package that provides a set of intrinsics atop the LLVM IR instructions to represent SIMD semantics for programs targeting Intel GPUs has been updated for new hardware support.
The Intel VC Intrinsics software project is used in turn by the likes of Intel's CM Compiler, Data Parallel C++ (DPC++) compiler, Implicit SPMD Program Compiler (ISPC), and the Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) back-end in making use of these specialized LLVM IR intrinsics for Intel graphics.
With this week's release of VC Intrinsics v0.15 there is fixes pulled from the LLVM main branch. Additionally, support for Intel Arrow Lake "ARL" and Intel Lunar Lake "LNL" integrated graphics are added.
The new Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake graphics support includes adding new Xe LPG Plus and Xe2 targets, respectively, along with other basic changes for the intrinsics code.
Following that version with Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake being tagged two days ago, VC Intrinsics v0.16 was released overnight and adds the XeHPCVG platform as the lone change. No further details on that new XeHPCVG platform being added alongside XeHP and XeLPG.
In any event this updated VC Intrinsics code will in turn be pulled into Intel's other open-source graphics project codebases soon as part of their continued work on new hardware enablement -- and long journey ahead particularly for the Xe2 bring-up.
