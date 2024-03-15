Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Releases SVT-AV1 2.0 For Even Faster AV1 Encoding
SVT-AV1 2.0 is succeeding SVT-AV1 1.8 due to various API breaks. A variety of adjustments to the API were made and have already been adapted for the likes of FFmpeg use. When it comes to the encoder performance in SVT-AV1 2.0, there are yet more optimizations. The release notes for SVT-AV1 2.0 sum up the changes as:
Improve the tradeoffs for the random access mode across presets:
- Speedup presets MR by ~100% and improved quality along with tradeoff improvements across the higher quality presets
- Improved the compression efficiency of presets M9-M13 by 1-4%
- Simplified VBR multi-pass to use 2 passes to allow integration with ffmpeg
- Continued adding ARM optimizations for functions with c_only equivalent
- Replaced the 3-pass VBR with a 2-pass VBR to ease the multi-pass integration with ffmpeg
- Memory savings of 20-35% for LP 8 mode in preset M6 and below and 1-5% in other modes / presets
Considering SVT-AV1 already is a remarkably fast AV1 video encoder, it's stunning to see the continued speed-ups and memory optimizations still being squeezed out of the codebase. It's also great to see ARM (non-x86) improvements continue to come to this Intel-spearheaded open-source effort.
Downloads and more information on the SVT-AV1 2.0 release via AOMediaCodec's GitLab. New SVT-AV1 benchmarks of the v2.0 release coming soon.