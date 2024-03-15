Intel Releases SVT-AV1 2.0 For Even Faster AV1 Encoding

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 March 2024 at 06:26 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
Intel has published SVT-AV1 2.0 as the newest major feature release to this leading open-source CPU-based AV1 video encoder. Along with various API changes, SVT-AV1 2.0 has yet more encode performance optimizations.

SVT-AV1 2.0 is succeeding SVT-AV1 1.8 due to various API breaks. A variety of adjustments to the API were made and have already been adapted for the likes of FFmpeg use. When it comes to the encoder performance in SVT-AV1 2.0, there are yet more optimizations. The release notes for SVT-AV1 2.0 sum up the changes as:
Improve the tradeoffs for the random access mode across presets:
- Speedup presets MR by ~100% and improved quality along with tradeoff improvements across the higher quality presets
- Improved the compression efficiency of presets M9-M13 by 1-4%
- Simplified VBR multi-pass to use 2 passes to allow integration with ffmpeg
- Continued adding ARM optimizations for functions with c_only equivalent
- Replaced the 3-pass VBR with a 2-pass VBR to ease the multi-pass integration with ffmpeg
- Memory savings of 20-35% for LP 8 mode in preset M6 and below and 1-5% in other modes / presets

Considering SVT-AV1 already is a remarkably fast AV1 video encoder, it's stunning to see the continued speed-ups and memory optimizations still being squeezed out of the codebase. It's also great to see ARM (non-x86) improvements continue to come to this Intel-spearheaded open-source effort.

AV1 logo


Downloads and more information on the SVT-AV1 2.0 release via AOMediaCodec's GitLab. New SVT-AV1 benchmarks of the v2.0 release coming soon.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Launches Core i9 14900KS, Clocking Up To 6.2GHz
Mesa 24.1 Adds Support For The Intel Data Center GPU Flex 170G
Mesa 24.1 Enables Intel Xe Kernel Driver Support By Default
New Intel CPU Microcode & "RFDS" Linux Kernel Patch For New Security Vulnerabilities
Intel Continues Prepping The Linux Kernel For X86S
Intel FRED Merged For Linux 6.9 As An Important Improvement With Future CPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Continues Prepping The Linux Kernel For X86S
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Fedora Workstation 41 To No Longer Install GNOME X.Org Session By Default
Awesome Changes Coming With Linux 6.9: Lots From Intel/AMD, FUSE Passthrough & More Rust
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
KDE Developers Are Currently Seeing 150~200 Bug Reports Per Day
Dynamic Kernel Stacks Proposed For Linux With Big Memory Savings
Linux 6.8 Is Very Exciting With Intel Xe Driver, Raspberry Pi 5 Graphics & New Hardware