Intel PMCI Support Lands In Linux 6.3 For Their Max 10 FPGAs

The MFD subsystem changes were merged this week for the Linux 6.3 kernel that include a new driver for the Intel Platform Management Component Interface (PMCI) for use by the BMC controllers on the Intel Max 10 series FPGAs.The intel-m10-bmc-pmci driver is for supporting the PMCI interface for the BMC controller on their FPGA hardware. The Intel Platform Management Control Interface is responsible for telemetry and mailbox functionality along with the ability to read/write to other BMC registers.

Along with the new Intel PMCI driver support, the Linux 6.3 kernel for Intel Max 10 FPGAs also adds support for the N6000 flash memory. There is also various other Intel Max 10 FPGA driver changes as part of the MFD updates in Linux 6.3.Those interested in Intel FPGAs and other Linux multi-function device happenings can see this pull request for all the feature changes for Linux 6.3.