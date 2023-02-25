Intel PMCI Support Lands In Linux 6.3 For Their Max 10 FPGAs

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 February 2023 at 06:11 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
The MFD subsystem changes were merged this week for the Linux 6.3 kernel that include a new driver for the Intel Platform Management Component Interface (PMCI) for use by the BMC controllers on the Intel Max 10 series FPGAs.

The intel-m10-bmc-pmci driver is for supporting the PMCI interface for the BMC controller on their FPGA hardware. The Intel Platform Management Control Interface is responsible for telemetry and mailbox functionality along with the ability to read/write to other BMC registers.

Intel N6000


Along with the new Intel PMCI driver support, the Linux 6.3 kernel for Intel Max 10 FPGAs also adds support for the N6000 flash memory. There is also various other Intel Max 10 FPGA driver changes as part of the MFD updates in Linux 6.3.

Those interested in Intel FPGAs and other Linux multi-function device happenings can see this pull request for all the feature changes for Linux 6.3.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel TPMI Driver Merged As Part Of x86 Platform Driver Updates For Linux 6.3
Intel Issues Big Updates To Their Compute-Runtime & IGC Compiler
Intel TDX With Linux 6.3 Updated To Avoid "Total Insanity" Scenario
Plans Being Drafted To Upstream Intel's New "Xe" Linux Graphics Driver
Intel Sends Out "La Jolla Cove Adapter" Linux Driver Patches As Part Of IVSC
Intel's Many Driver Improvements For Linux 6.3 From Meteor Lake To Granite Rapids
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Soft Freeze
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
The Best Linux 6.2 Features From Intel Arc Graphics To Better Performance For Older PCs
Linux 6.2 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Promoted, Open-Source NVIDIA RTX 30
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default