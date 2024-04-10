Intel Updates OpenCL Intercept Layer With New Abilities
For several years Intel has been developing the OpenCL Intercept Layer to assist in debugging OpenCL software. It's been nearly two years since the last release of this open-source OpenCL interception layer while today brings v3.0.4 with a number of optimizations and new features.
Intel's OpenCL Intercept Layer 3.0.4 is now available to assist in OpenCL debugging and performance profiling across Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and FreeBSD. Today's release has overhead reduction work to yield better performance during tracing and profiling, many general improvements to tracing and logging, kernel capture and replay support, more support for Chrome tracing, and a variety of other new abilities.
Those developing with OpenCL and wishing to check out Intel's intercept layer for debugging and performance profiling can find the Intel's OpenCL Intercept Layer available on GitHub.
Add A Comment