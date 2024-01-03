Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 Improves Video Acceleration For Meteor Lake & Arrow Lake
The Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 continues supporting from aging Intel Broadwell graphics hardware up through the latest Meteor Lake integrated graphics as well as next-gen Arrow Lake hardware plus the latest DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics hardware. With the Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 release much of the focus has been on further refining the existing Meteor Lake support and similarly benefiting next-gen Arrow Lake processors. This quarterly update for their VA-API driver on Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake adds reference-only texture support for downsampling, enhanced planar BGR format support, and fixing a playback issue with compression.
For older Intel hardware platforms the Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 release brings a variety of fixes. Downloads and more details on the Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 release via GitHub.
Also out is the oneVPU GPU Runtime 2023Q4 release that fixes an AV1 decode frame sync and corruption issue, fixes corruption on consecutive key frames, and improves composition output quality.