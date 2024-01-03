Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 Improves Video Acceleration For Meteor Lake & Arrow Lake

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 January 2024 at 05:56 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
Overnight Intel released their newest quarterly updates to their Intel Media Driver providing Video Acceleration API (VA-API) support on Linux systems as well as their updated oneVPL video processing library that is part of their oneAPI software stack and leveraging the Intel Media Driver.

The Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 continues supporting from aging Intel Broadwell graphics hardware up through the latest Meteor Lake integrated graphics as well as next-gen Arrow Lake hardware plus the latest DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics hardware. With the Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 release much of the focus has been on further refining the existing Meteor Lake support and similarly benefiting next-gen Arrow Lake processors. This quarterly update for their VA-API driver on Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake adds reference-only texture support for downsampling, enhanced planar BGR format support, and fixing a playback issue with compression.

Intel Meteor Lake laptop


For older Intel hardware platforms the Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 release brings a variety of fixes. Downloads and more details on the Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 release via GitHub.

Also out is the oneVPU GPU Runtime 2023Q4 release that fixes an AV1 decode frame sync and corruption issue, fixes corruption on consecutive key frames, and improves composition output quality.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Launches A New Independent Enterprise GenAI Company: Articul8
Linux 6.8 To Support Next-Gen Intel Accelerators (QAT 420xx): More Engines, More Algos
Intel's Open-Source Contributions & Upstream Performance Optimizations Top 2023
RAO-INT Instructions Will No Longer Premiere With Intel Grand Ridge
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Now Exposes Cooperative Matrix Support
Trying Out Meteor Lake's Arc Graphics With The New Intel Xe Driver Was A Bust
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE's Nate Graham On X11 Being A Bad Platform & The Wayland Future
Nobara 39 Released - Customized Version Of Fedora Catering To Gamers/Enthusiasts
KDE KWin Merge Request Opened For Dynamic Triple Buffering
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Valve's Linux Contributions, Wayland & Open-Source NVIDIA Milestones Topped 2023
AMD PMC Linux Driver Being Updated For Zen 5 CPUs
Raspberry Pi 5 & New AMD Ryzen CPUs Excited Linux Readers The Most In 2023
Mesa 23.3.2 Released With Plenty Of Bug Fixes For Closing Out 2023