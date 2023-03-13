Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Intel Sends Out Sixteenth Round Of Linux LAM Patches
Going back to 2020 Intel's been working on the LAM Linux patches for the kernel and related toolchain components. Intel LAM was then to be submitted for Linux 6.2 but Linus Torvalds rejected the code in its then-current state with taking criticism to some attributes of it.
Since then the Intel LAM patches have been back in the works and this weekend marked the sixteenth revision to these patches.
With the new version there is additional tested-by tags and some other minor changes. With the v16 patches having minimal code churn, perhaps by the v6.4 kernel cycle it will be ready for another mainline attempt. Though Linus Torvalds still doesn't like the "LAM" name but hopefully the code is now in good enough shape that he can overlook Intel's acronym.