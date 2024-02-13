Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel Iris Gallium3D Driver Sees "Massive Boost" With Indirect Draw Generation
Intel's ANV Vulkan driver has already this functionality while indirect draw generation is now ready for OpenGL workloads like the demanding GravityMark test that should now see much better performance with the OpenGL renderer.
No benchmarks were shared as part of the merge request but GravityMark has long been a hog on Intel graphics with OpenGL so will be interesting to see how well it works out now.
More details on this new code merged for Mesa 24.1 via this merge.