Intel Iris Gallium3D Driver Sees "Massive Boost" With Indirect Draw Generation

13 February 2024
Intel's Iris Gallium3D driver for providing open-source OpenGL support on Linux systems has implemented indirect draw generation. For software relying heavily on indirect draws will see a "massive boost" in performance.

Intel's ANV Vulkan driver has already this functionality while indirect draw generation is now ready for OpenGL workloads like the demanding GravityMark test that should now see much better performance with the OpenGL renderer.

GravityMark benchmarking


No benchmarks were shared as part of the merge request but GravityMark has long been a hog on Intel graphics with OpenGL so will be interesting to see how well it works out now.

More details on this new code merged for Mesa 24.1 via this merge.
