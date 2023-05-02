Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Progress On The IPU6 Linux Driver To Enable Web Camera Support With Newer Laptops
The Intel IPU6 image processing unit web camera support under Linux started off as a mess and the support Intel did provide was a GitHub repository with some code catered toward select laptops and select kernel versions with Ubuntu. With the IPU6 was also a proprietary user-space stack and a user-space API not making use of the V4L2 interface.
In the months since there's been some progress on the IPU6 front while in April the IPU6 PCI device driver was finally published on the linux-media list for initial review/feedback.
This patch series adds a driver for Intel IPU6 input system. IPU6 is the sixth generation of Imaging Processing Unit, it is a PCI device which can be found in some Intel Client Platforms. User can use IPU6 to capture images from MIPI camera sensors.
IPU6 has its own firmware which exposes ABIs to driver, and communicates with CSE to do firmware authentication. IPU6 has its MMU hardware, so the driver sets up a page table to allow IPU6 DMA to access the system memory.
IPU6 input system driver uses MC and V4L2 sub-device APIs besides V4L2.
Via Intel's IPU6-drivers GitHub it was commented by an Intel engineer that hopefully this summer there could be the initial upstream support, "We're working on upstreaming the IPU6 ISYS driver, I'd think it may be merged during the summer this year (this is tentative as the needed APIs aren't fully enabled in the kernel yet). Work is ongoing on IVSC, too, but I don't have an estimate for that yet."