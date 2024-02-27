Intel HFI Driver Can "Save Tons Of CPU Cycles" By Only Enabling Itself When Needed

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 February 2024 at 06:42 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
The Linux kernel has supported the Intel Hardware Feedback Interface "HFI" via the "intel_hfi" driver since 2022 for bettering supporting Core hybrid processors. The Intel HFI can be used for communicating performance and energy efficiency capabilities of individual CPU cores of the system. In turn the Linux kernel can leverage Intel HFI details for better task placement among the available CPU cores/threads. With a new patch series, the Intel HFI driver can "save tons of CPU cycles" by only enabling it when needed.

A patch series has been undergoing review for the Intel HFI Linux driver to only enable the HFI feature when required. Or in particular, only enabling it when there is user-space consumers active. If Intel Speed Select or the Intel Low-Power daemon is running, the Intel HFI interface is activated but if not it will be disabled and in turn can apparently save significant CPU resources.

Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs


The latest patches for the Intel HFI driver explain:
"Implement the notification mechanism in the [intel_hfi] driver, it is utilized to disable the Hardware Feedback Interface (HFI) dynamically. By implementing a thermal genl notify callback, the driver can now enable or disable the HFI based on actual demand, particularly when user-space applications like intel-speed-select or Intel Low Power daemon utilize events related to performance and energy efficiency capabilities.

On machines where Intel HFI is present, but there are no user-space components installed, we can save tons of CPU cycles."

It makes sense to toggle the Intel HFI kernel support dynamically based on need but surprising it wasn't done to start with and that it can apparently save a significant number of CPU cycles. But for those wanting to take most advantage of their modern (Alder Lake / Raptor Lake / Meteor Lake) Intel Core hybrid processors will want the Intel Low Power Mode Daemon (LPMD) software loaded for maximizing power efficiency.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Xeon D "Granite Rapids-D" Processors Coming In 2025
Linux 6.8 x86/urgent Update Beefs Up Protection Against Side Channel CPU Bugs
Intel Releases OSPRay Studio 1.0 As Its Awesome Interactive Visualization & Ray-Tracing App
Intel Extension For PyTorch Now Officially Supports Arc A-Series Graphics
Intel QATlib 24.02 Brings Support For GEN 5 QAT Devices
Intel Mesa Driver Code Working To Split Off Old Broadwell "Gen8" Graphics Code
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Makes All Steam Audio SDK Source Code Available Under Apache 2.0 License
X.Org Server Clears Out Remnants For Supporting Old Compilers
Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Moving To NVK + Zink For OpenGL On Newer GPUs
Windows NT Synchronization Primitive Driver Updated For The Linux Kernel
Linux Developers To Meet Again To Work On HDR, Color Management & VRR
Linux 6.9 Adding AMD MI300 Row Retirement Support For Problematic HBM Memory
GIMP Releases Last Development Version For GIMP 3.0
Mozilla Firefox 123.0 Available With Improved Translation Support, New Developer Features