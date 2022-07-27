Intel Begins Shifting 6th To 10th Gen Intel Processor Graphics To Legacy Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 July 2022 at 06:53 PM EDT. 8 Comments
INTEL --
Intel today confirmed they are moving their 6th to 10th Gen Intel Processor Graphics (basically all the "Gen9" graphics hardware going back to the Skylake days) to their legacy support model. This primarily impacts Windows but longer-term may have some implications for Linux users.

Intel today published their Windows 31.0.101.2111 driver on Intel.com where they announced:
Intel will be moving 6th - 10th Gen Intel Processor Graphics and related Intel Atom®, Pentium®, and Celeron® processor graphics to a legacy software support model.

With the legacy driver model for Windows they will now be bundling both their legacy and current drivers into the same single Windows driver package. This is great for end-user usability but now in effect leaving the pre-11th Gen Intel Processors on an older driver.

Intel says "only critical fixes and security vulnerabilities" will be addressed for the legacy supported hardware moving forward. Any updates will be out on a quarterly basis compared to the 11th Gen and newer continuing to see monthly updates as well as day-zero game updates.

Basically they will still be offering support for Skylake through Comet Lake integrated graphics with their single-package Windows driver, but it's no longer going to see many changes besides security fixes and any other critical fixes. Today's announcement isn't too surprising as just days ago I wrote about Intel's Compute-Runtime beginning to disable older Intel generations of support with Windows builds.

For Linux users today's announcement doesn't mean much directly. Intel's older integrated graphics support will continue to exist within the mainline Linux kernel and the OpenGL/Vulkan drivers within Mesa. Nothing is changing there nor would any changes be expected... Thanks to Crocus and the like, much older Intel integrated graphics continues to live on in the open-source Linux world.


Where with time will likely be changes is Intel engineers working on their Linux driver spending less time focusing on bug reports around these older generations of hardware. Similarly, with time it wouldn't be surprising if they reduce their CI coverage for in-house hardware testing of these older generations of integrated graphics or even phase out that lab testing completely.

But thanks to their fully open-source driver stack, at least you don't need to worry about the graphics support outright disappearing or breaking for new Linux kernel releases, etc, and from the open-source community is still the possibility of new feature work moving forward.
8 Comments
Related News
Mesa 22.2 Is Ready With Broader Support For Intel Arc Graphics GPUs
Linux 5.20 To Help Ensure Intel CPUs With AMX Can Hit Their Lowest Power Idle States
Intel Releases OSPRay Studio 0.11.1 For Ray-Traced, Interactive Visualizations
Intel Firmware Engineers Make An Important Power Improvement For Sapphire Rapids
MediaTek Partners With Intel Foundry Services For Some Of Its Future Chips
Intel GSC Support Continues To Get Squared Away For DG2/Alchemist
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
IO_uring Zerocopy Send Is Ready For Linux 5.20 Networking
Epic Games Joins The Open 3D Foundation
Feral Releases GameMode 1.7
GNOME 43 Alpha Released With Browser Improvements, More GTK 4 Porting