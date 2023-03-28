Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Intel Releases GPGMM v0.1 GPU Memory Management Library
As GPGMM has only been brought up on Phoronix a few times in the past, here's a refresher on how Intel describes this open-source library:
"GPGMM is a General-Purpose GPU Memory Management C++ library used by GPU applications/runtimes that use modern graphics and compute APIs (D3D12 or Vulkan) that allow low-level memory management. GPGMM is a fast, multi-threaded, full-fledged GPU Memory Manager (GMM) implementation that replaces what older graphics and compute APIs (D3D11 or OpenGL) had accomplished through the GPU driver."
Intel makes GPGMM available via an Apache 2.0 software license.
The GPGMM design doc covers more details on this memory management library for vRAM.
With yesterday's GPGMM v0.1 release, there are various new API features including some breaking changes. There is also improved error and debug messages, performing warnings for D3D12, compilation fixes, testing enhancements, and other changes for improving this general-purpose GPU memory management library.
Application/game developers interested in learning more about Intel's GPGMM project can find it on GitHub.