Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Now Enables Mesh Shader Support By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 September 2023 at 08:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan driver used by Linux systems is now enabling by default the VK_EXT_mesh_shader extension for their graphics processors with mesh shader support.

Last year Intel landed Vulkan mesh shader support but due to bugs ultimately coming about they decided not to expose it by default. With improvements over time and some very recent mesh shader fixes, Intel engineers are now comfortable enabling the Vulkan mesh shader support out-of-the-box with Mesa 23.3 rather than requiring the "ANV_MESH_SHADER" as is needed for current Mesa releases.

The main issue that had been blocking VK_EXT_mesh_shader by default were failures when using mesh shaders with graphics pipeline libraries (GPL) being used together. But with this commit merged earlier today, VK_EXT_mesh_shader is now in good shape for modern Intel graphics users on Linux.

Intel VK_EXT_mesh_shader default enabled commit


Vulkan mesh shading support is useful for a number of games on Linux. Mesa 23.3 is shaping up to be another exciting feature release that will debut as stable in Q4.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Announces Thunderbolt 5 With 120 Gbps Bandwidth Boost
Intel's DRM Scheduler Patches Updated That Are A Prerequisite For Merging The Xe Driver
Intel Fixing Up Sub-NUMA Clustering For Linux So That It Behaves With RDT
Intel QAT Zstd Plugin v0.1 Released For Speeding Up Zstandard Compression
Intel Arc Graphics Enjoy Another Open-Source Vulkan Driver Performance Optimization
Linux 6.6 char/misc Brings Intel PECI Updates, Sapphire Rapids Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6
Linus Torvalds Comments On Bcachefs Prospects For Linux 6.6
EXT4 Lands A Nice Performance Improvement For Appending To Delalloc Files
DRM CI Merged Into Linux 6.6 - Linus Torvalds: "Let's See Where It Goes"
Linux 6.6 WQ Change May Help Out AMD CPUs & Other Systems With Multiple L3 Caches
Ubuntu 23.10 Adding Experimental TPM-Backed Full Disk Encryption
Bcachefs Looks Like It Won't Make It For Linux 6.6
Intel Arc Graphics Enjoy Another Open-Source Vulkan Driver Performance Optimization