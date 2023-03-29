Intel Data Center & AI Update 2023: Sierra Forest & Granite Rapids On Track

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 29 March 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
Intel hosted an investor call this morning around their Data Center and AI business, including a Xeon roadmap update and more. Here are some of those highlights from this morning's call.

Some of the highlights for today's Intel investor call included:

- Intel 5th Gen Xeon Scalable "Emerald Rapids" is on track for later this year. Emerald Rapids is sampling today and on schedule for Q4'2023. Emerald Rapids is set to provide higher performance-per-Watt than Sapphire Rapids.

- Intel Sierra Forest as their first Xeon E-core products are on track for first half of 2024 while Granite Rapids will come shortly thereafter in 2024. Granite Rapids is in "excellent shape" so far with the silicon coming out of their fabs.

- There will be up to 144 E cores per socket with the initial Sierra Forest processors. The silicon health is in "excellent" shape. Intel's Sierra Forest will be running up against AMD's Bergamo processors.

- Clearwater Forest will come to market in 2025 as the successor to Sierra Forest. Clearwater Forest will be manufactured on an 18A process.

- Greg Lavender was talking up Intel's oneAPI software efforts.

Those were the main technical takeaways from the call.

