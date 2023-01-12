Intel Officially Announces The Core i9 13900KS With 6.0GHz Max Turbo Frequency

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 January 2023 at 10:33 AM EST. 9 Comments
Intel today officially announced the Core i9 13900KS as what they claim to be the "world's fastest desktop processor" with up to a 6.0GHz maximum turbo frequency.

The Intel Core i9 13900KS is quite similar to the existing 24-core / 32-thread Core i9 13900K but with the KS model delivering up to a 6.0GHz maximum turbo frequency. The Intel Core i9 13900KS has a 150 Watt base power rating.


Intel is promoting the Core i9 13900KS as a "special edition" processor so supplies may be very well limited. The Intel Core i9 13900KS is expected to be available beginning today at $699 USD. More details on Intel.com.
