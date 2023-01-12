Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Intel Officially Announces The Core i9 13900KS With 6.0GHz Max Turbo Frequency
The Intel Core i9 13900KS is quite similar to the existing 24-core / 32-thread Core i9 13900K but with the KS model delivering up to a 6.0GHz maximum turbo frequency. The Intel Core i9 13900KS has a 150 Watt base power rating.
Intel is promoting the Core i9 13900KS as a "special edition" processor so supplies may be very well limited. The Intel Core i9 13900KS is expected to be available beginning today at $699 USD. More details on Intel.com.