Intel Announces "Biggest Brand Update" For Core CPUs

The recent leaks and reports around Intel Core Ultra were true and today Intel unveiled what they call their biggest brand update in 15 years for their consumer CPU line. Beginning with the upcoming Intel Meteor Lake processors is this new client branding.Intel's embargo has just lifted around their new branding and the brand update is primarily focused on:- Intel's Core Ultra processor brand will be used for their most advanced client processors. This Intel Core Ultra brand better distinguishes from the rest of the Intel Core line-up.- Intel Core 3/5/7/9 branding, basically dropping the "i" prefix from the model number.

Intel is said to be making these changes to allow customers to more easily identify the right client solutions.

Intel Meteor Lake laptop processors are still set to launch in the second half of the year where this new branding will be rolled out.