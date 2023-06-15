Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel Announces "Biggest Brand Update" For Core CPUs
Intel's embargo has just lifted around their new branding and the brand update is primarily focused on:
- Intel's Core Ultra processor brand will be used for their most advanced client processors. This Intel Core Ultra brand better distinguishes from the rest of the Intel Core line-up.
- Intel Core 3/5/7/9 branding, basically dropping the "i" prefix from the model number.
Intel is said to be making these changes to allow customers to more easily identify the right client solutions.
Intel Meteor Lake laptop processors are still set to launch in the second half of the year where this new branding will be rolled out.
Intel Meteor Lake should be quite exciting with being based on the Intel 4 process, introducing the new VPU block, updated Intel graphics capabilities, and other performance improvements. As I've been reporting on for many months now, Intel is far along in their Meteor Lake Linux support with much of the code already upstreamed -- including the new Intel VPU accelerator driver. Though at the moment the MTL graphics support remains under the experimental flag but hopefully we'll see that promoted soon. Intel Core Ultra processors on Linux should be a real treat.