Intel Announces "Biggest Brand Update" For Core CPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 June 2023 at 09:00 AM EDT.
INTEL
The recent leaks and reports around Intel Core Ultra were true and today Intel unveiled what they call their biggest brand update in 15 years for their consumer CPU line. Beginning with the upcoming Intel Meteor Lake processors is this new client branding.

Intel's embargo has just lifted around their new branding and the brand update is primarily focused on:

- Intel's Core Ultra processor brand will be used for their most advanced client processors. This Intel Core Ultra brand better distinguishes from the rest of the Intel Core line-up.

- Intel Core 3/5/7/9 branding, basically dropping the "i" prefix from the model number.

Intel Core branding update


Intel is said to be making these changes to allow customers to more easily identify the right client solutions.

Intel Core Ultra branding


Intel Meteor Lake laptop processors are still set to launch in the second half of the year where this new branding will be rolled out.

New Intel Core branding


Intel Meteor Lake should be quite exciting with being based on the Intel 4 process, introducing the new VPU block, updated Intel graphics capabilities, and other performance improvements. As I've been reporting on for many months now, Intel is far along in their Meteor Lake Linux support with much of the code already upstreamed -- including the new Intel VPU accelerator driver. Though at the moment the MTL graphics support remains under the experimental flag but hopefully we'll see that promoted soon. Intel Core Ultra processors on Linux should be a real treat.
9 Comments
