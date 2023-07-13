Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Compute Runtime 23.22.26516.18 Is A Big Update With New Level Zero APIs
The Intel Compute Runtime continues to support from Broadwell/Skylake graphics up through all current discrete and integrated graphics hardware. With today's release they have enabled RelaxedOrdering of commands submitted to the GPU, initial support for the zeCommandListHostSynchronize functionality, increase the reported global memory availability to 98% of true capacity, new memory IPC handle get/put converters, experimental support of immediate command list in-order execution, process safety for cl_cache on Linux, support for CL_DEVICE_HANDLE_LIST_KHR, support for creating images with external memory such as via the OpenCL external memory handle DMA-BUF extension, and support for new API functions around external memory sharing.
This is quite a big monthly GPU compute update out of Intel. On the sysman side they also added experimental support for the zexSysmanMemoryGetBandwidth interface, support for Performance APIs, PCI APIs, support for Engine APIs with Zesinit, a RAS module, frequency APIs via Zesinit, and temperature APIs too.
Downloads and more details on this big Intel Compute Runtime update via GitHub. This Compute Runtime stack has already been working out great on DG2-level hardware, so it's great to see all these continued improvements and new features coming.