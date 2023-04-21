Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Intel Updates Packaged Arc Graphics Driver For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Intel for months has been providing this packaged Arc Graphics Driver for Ubuntu LTS while today they shipped an updated version of it that pulls in newer snapshots of their i915 DRM module and Mesa.
This Intel Arc Graphics Driver for Ubuntu is primarily focused on supporting their Arc Graphics discrete graphics cards from the the A370M and A380 up through the A770 series plus the Arc Pro A30M/A40/A50 Graphics products. This driver can also work for integrated Intel Tiger Lake / Alder Lake / Raptor Lake graphics too if wanting to use the newer kernel driver and Mesa than what Ubuntu 22.04 LTS provides.
If you are in that boat and want the newest Intel graphics driver experience on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, visit Intel.com for this packaged driver stack. For those not minding building your own system software components or on a rolling release, the best open-source upstream experience is on Linux 6.2~6.3+ with Mesa Git or at least using the forthcoming Mesa 23.1 stable release.