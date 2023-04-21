Intel Updates Packaged Arc Graphics Driver For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

While Linux 6.2 supports Arc Graphics out-of-the-box and Mesa 23.1 has good OpenGL/Vulkan support, for those running Linux distributions on older kernels and Mesa packages there is less than ideal support -- either no support at all or having to resort to force-enabling the DG2/Alchemist support and potentially running on older OpenGL/Vulkan drivers with various problems. To ease the experience for those running Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Intel has been maintaining a packaged version of their DRM kernel driver as a DKMS module as well as updated Mesa packages.

Intel for months has been providing this packaged Arc Graphics Driver for Ubuntu LTS while today they shipped an updated version of it that pulls in newer snapshots of their i915 DRM module and Mesa.

Intel Arc Graphics for Ubuntu


This Intel Arc Graphics Driver for Ubuntu is primarily focused on supporting their Arc Graphics discrete graphics cards from the the A370M and A380 up through the A770 series plus the Arc Pro A30M/A40/A50 Graphics products. This driver can also work for integrated Intel Tiger Lake / Alder Lake / Raptor Lake graphics too if wanting to use the newer kernel driver and Mesa than what Ubuntu 22.04 LTS provides.

If you are in that boat and want the newest Intel graphics driver experience on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, visit Intel.com for this packaged driver stack. For those not minding building your own system software components or on a rolling release, the best open-source upstream experience is on Linux 6.2~6.3+ with Mesa Git or at least using the forthcoming Mesa 23.1 stable release.
