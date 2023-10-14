Intel Vulkan Driver Lands ASTC LDR Emulation For Latest GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 October 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Similar to the Radeon RADV driver recently implementing software-based decoding for Adaptive Scalable Texture Compression (ASTC), the Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver within Mesa has also now wired up ASTC LDR emulation.

Intel's Gen12.5 graphics and newer drop ASTC hardware support. While ASTC is an open standard and has been seeing more use these days as a better alternative to the likes of S3TC, built-in hardware support hasn't proved worthwhile for GPU vendors. Intel Gen12.5 graphics such as the latest integrated and discrete graphics processors go without the ASTC hardware decoding and thus leaving it up to ASTC decoding using compute shaders.

Intel Arc Graphics


The Intel Iris Gallium3D (OpenGL) driver has made use of this emulated ASTC support for a while on Gen12.5+ hardware while now the Intel ANV Vulkan driver is following a similar route. This merge adds ASTC low dynamic range (LDR) emulation in a similar approach to RADV. This code was merged for the upcoming Mesa 23.3 release.

ASTC is a lossy block-based texture compression algorithm that has been around for more than one decade. Intel graphics supported ASTC in hardware since Skylake (Gen9 graphics) but ended it with Arc / Gen12.5.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Lands A Few Noteworthy Improvements Today Into The GCC 14 Compiler
Intel Racing Toward The Finish Line For Stable Meteor Lake Graphics With Linux 6.7
Intel's OIDn 2.1 Released With Better GPU Support
Intel Enables FCV Optimization For Gen12.5+ Graphics On Linux To Boost Performance
New Intel DG2/Alchemist GPU PCI IDs Posted For Their Linux Driver
Intel Formally Announces The Arc Graphics A580
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISOs Recalled Due To Malicious User Translations
GNOME Merge Requests Opened That Would Drop X.Org Session Support
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-4 As A Big Improvement For Windows Gaming On Linux
Curl Preps For "Probably The Worst Curl Security Flaw In A Long Time"
OpenJDK Merges Intel's x86-simd-sort For Speeding Up Data Sorting 7~15x
Fwupd 1.9.6 Brings Linux Firmware Updating For AMD Graphics Cards
Debian 12.2 Released With Various Security Fixes, AMD Inception Microcode
PreSonus Studio One 6.5 Music Production Software Adds Wayland-Only Linux Support