Intel Releases Updated CPU Microcode For Fixing Three New Security Issues

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 May 2024 at 02:29 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Intel just published a new set of CPU microcode files for updating Alder lake and newer as well as Xeon Scalable 4th Gen and 5th Gen in order to address three security issues plus take care of various functional issues.

Intel SA-01036 is one of the new security advisories for this Patch Tuesday. This vulnerability is around an Intel TDX module software advisory that could allow an escalation of privilege on modern Intel Xeon Scalable servers with Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) support.

Intel SA-01052 is around a security vulnerability for new Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors that could cause a denial of service. A sequence of CPU instructions could lead to unexpected behavior on Core Ultra hardware and lead to a denial of service via local access.

Intel SA-01051 is the third advisory addressed with this round of CPU microcode updates. This is around a security vulnerability in recent Intel CPUs that could lead to information disclosure. Due to race conditions within the hardware logic on recent Intel Core CPUs, authenticated users with local access could obtain information disclosure from the system.

Along with the three security updates for May's Patch Tuesday, there are also various unspecified functional issues corrected for Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors.

The updated Intel CPU microcode binaries are available from GitHub.
