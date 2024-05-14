Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Releases Updated CPU Microcode For Fixing Three New Security Issues
Intel SA-01036 is one of the new security advisories for this Patch Tuesday. This vulnerability is around an Intel TDX module software advisory that could allow an escalation of privilege on modern Intel Xeon Scalable servers with Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) support.
Intel SA-01052 is around a security vulnerability for new Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors that could cause a denial of service. A sequence of CPU instructions could lead to unexpected behavior on Core Ultra hardware and lead to a denial of service via local access.
Intel SA-01051 is the third advisory addressed with this round of CPU microcode updates. This is around a security vulnerability in recent Intel CPUs that could lead to information disclosure. Due to race conditions within the hardware logic on recent Intel Core CPUs, authenticated users with local access could obtain information disclosure from the system.
Along with the three security updates for May's Patch Tuesday, there are also various unspecified functional issues corrected for Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors.
The updated Intel CPU microcode binaries are available from GitHub.