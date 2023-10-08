Incus 0.1 Released As Linux Containers' Fork Of LXD
Back in August Linux Containers forked the LXD project as Incus following Canonical's decision to take in control of LXD. Released this weekend was the first formal release for the Incus software.
Incus 0.1 debuted on Saturday as the community fork of the LXD project. Incus 0.1 is roughly equivalent to the LXD 5.18 release with various changes on top. Besides renaming the project, Incus drops a number of unused or problematic features from the LXD codebase. Moving forward, Incus will focus on backwards compatibility. There are also various changes such as replacing /dev/lxd with /dev/incus.
More details to find with this initial Linux Containers Incus 0.1 release and downloads via LinuxContainers.org.
1 Comment