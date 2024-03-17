Hyprland Wayland Compositor Celebrates Two Years With A New Release

The Hyprland customizable Wayland compositor with dynamic tiling is celebrating its two year milestone by issuing v0.37 (and a v0.37.1 paper bag release).

Hyprland 0.37 adds fully-featured animations to layers, new configuration options, the cursor manager now has fallbacks for unknown cursors, and fixing window move stuttering for low refresh rate displays. There is also a variety of bug fixes and other enhancements to this Wayland compositor.

Downloads and more details on the big Hyprland 0.37 release via GitHub. Hyprland 0.37.1 was a follow-on release on Saturday to fix rendering of applications and better mulit-monitor animations.

Hyprland screenshot customized


More details on the Hyprland compositor can be found via Hyprland.org and in particular their hall of fame page for seeing some of the customizable possibilities with this compositor.
