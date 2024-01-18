Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Hangover Aiming For RISC-V Support This Year, x86_64 Emulation
Hangover 9.0 is now available and has Wine 9.0 plus the latest goodies on the Hangover side. Hangover in recent months has seen QEMU support for WOW64 emulation, improved FEX support, Box64 support was fully integrated, Debian packages, and continuing to prove the performance and capabilities of Hangover.
For the year ahead the Hangover developers are planning to focus on RISC-V host CPU support to complement their existing AArch64 focus. In the past there's also been some efforts on POWER9 support. Hangover this year is also going to focus more on x86_64 emulation support rather than just x86 32-bit Windows apps, moving to the FEX PE version, and supporting more packages / Linux distributions.
With the Hangover RISC-V plans, it would become possible to run Windows x86 apps on RISC-V Linux systems.
Downloads and more details on Hangover 9.0 via the project's GitHub.