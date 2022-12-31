Godot 4.0 Aims To Ship In The First Months Of 2023

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 31 December 2022 at 10:20 AM EST. Add A Comment
It shouldn't be too surprising given the pace of beta releases and planning for post-4.0 releases, but the open-source Godot game engine is planning for its major Godot 4.0 stable release to happen in the "first months" of 2023.

Today the Godot game engine project posted their 2022 summary that outlined all of their accomplishments and the great strides they made this year in nearing Godot 4.0. In the post they note:
"We will not end the year with a stable release, but we are very close. We are still aiming to release the first stable version of Godot 4.0 during the first months of 2023."

Not a surprise given their past communications and after many alphas and betas, the 4.0 final release is quite close.

Godot 4.0 being in development for years brings many improvements to its core engine code, Vulkan API rendering support, big changes to the existing OpenGL rendering code, the Global Illumination systems have been completely rewritten, volumetric fog is now supported, support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, much improved physics, an internal overhaul to 3D animations, much better scripting support, multi-player improvements, a ton of work on the Godot Editor, enhanced web platform support, and much more.


In addition to all the work on Godot 4.0, this year also saw the creation of the Godot Foundation, their first post-COVID developer sprint, more Godot games appearing on Steam, and other accomplishments.

More details on the 2022 accomplishments for Godot via GodotEngine.org.
