Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Geany 2.0 Lightweight IDE / Text Editor Released
Geany 2.0 restructures how the session data is handled, now requires at least the GTK 3.24 toolkit, project creation from existing directories with sources has been simplified, using the Prof-GNOME GTK theme by default when running on Windows, updated symbol parsers, and more.
The file-type handling around Kotlin, Markdown, Nim, PHP, and Python were updated. There is also new file-type handling for Autolt and GDScript. Plus many translation updates.
Those interested in the Geany text editor / IDE can learn more about the big v2.0 release via Geany.org.