Geany 2.0 Lightweight IDE / Text Editor Released

21 October 2023
Thursday marked the 18th birthday of the Geany open-source text editor / lightweight integrated development environment (IDE) project. In celebrating Geany turning 18, the Geany 2.0 release was made available. Geany 2.0 continues to strive toward the project goal of being a fast and easy to use text editor for coding.

Geany 2.0 restructures how the session data is handled, now requires at least the GTK 3.24 toolkit, project creation from existing directories with sources has been simplified, using the Prof-GNOME GTK theme by default when running on Windows, updated symbol parsers, and more.

Geany.org screenshot


The file-type handling around Kotlin, Markdown, Nim, PHP, and Python were updated. There is also new file-type handling for Autolt and GDScript. Plus many translation updates.

Those interested in the Geany text editor / IDE can learn more about the big v2.0 release via Geany.org.
