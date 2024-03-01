GNOME Developers Continue Tweaking The Shell, Tuning For Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 9 March 2024 at 09:13 AM EST. 8 Comments
GNOME
Not only have KDE developers been very busy this week but so has the GNOME crew working toward the GNOME 46 release later this month as well as working on various other improvements to land past the 46 cycle.

This Week In GNOME is out with their highlights for the week in the GNOME desktop space. Some of this week's accomplishments include:

- Analyzing an extra frame of latency in GNOME Shell caused by IBus.

- Analyzing the latency of VTE with the new Ptyxis terminal emulator and the different GTK renderers.

- Support for H.264 software encoding for screencasts.

- The Variable Refresh Rate support landed as an experimental feature of GNOME 46.

- Various Flatpak improvements.

- GStreamer 1.24 released with many improvements.

See This Week In GNOME for all the interesting GNOME happenings of the week.
8 Comments
