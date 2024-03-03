GNOME Shell & Mutter 46 RC Brings Modifier-Aware Screencasting, VRR & X.Org Sync Fix

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 3 March 2024 at 10:25 AM EST. 9 Comments
GNOME
In preparation for the GNOME 46 release candidate, the "46.rc" versions of GNOME Shell and Mutter were published this morning. The release candidate work is mostly about fixing outstanding issues but there are also some lingering fixes that made it into these releases.

Most notably is the experimental Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support that was merged on Saturday after obtaining a feature freeze exception. The GNOME 46 desktop thus will be able to leverage the experimental VRR support with capable Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync displays!

Also exciting with the Mutter 46.rc release is unifying Wayland pointer and keyboard grab mechanisms, modifier-aware screencasting, fixing a synchronization issue under the X.Org environment, sending fractional scaling events immediately on window creation, and then a lot of bug fixes and other changes.

The unifying of Wayland pointer and keyboard grabs should fix various drag-and-drop issues, dismissing popups with tablets and touch if clicking outside the app will now work, and other "longstanding bugs" under Wayland should be cleared. The modifier-aware screencasting support meanwhile now enables DMA-BUF screencasting support on NVIDIA hardware.

More details on the Mutter 46.rc changes via this commit.

Also released minutes ago was the GNOME Shell 46 release candidate. The GNOME Shell 46.rc fixes repainting the drawing area, supporting locking down the extension installation, notification improvements, on-screen keyboard improvements, support for using H.264 encoding for screencasts if available, working around an issue with NetworkManager's WireGuard support, a crash fix, and various other bug fixes and code clean-ups.

The GNOME Shell 46.rc changes are outlined here. The GNOME 46 release candidate will formally be announced in the coming days. The GNOME 46.0 stable release is expected on 20 March.
9 Comments
Related News
Mutter Merges Experimental Variable Refresh Rate For GNOME 46
Experimental VRR Support Might Still Land For GNOME 46
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
GNOME Makes Progress On GPU-Accelerated Screencasting, systemd-homed Home Encryption
WebKitGTK Moving To Skia For 2D Rendering To Yield Better Performance
GNOME 46 Beta Released - Mutter Supporting Direct Scanout For Cropped/Scaled Surfaces
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
KDE Plasma 6.0 Ready For Release Next Week, Plasma 6.1 Seeing Early Feature Work
PVM Virtualization Framework Proposed For Linux - Built Atop The KVM Hypervisor
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety
Proton 9.0 Beta Makes More Games Playable Under Steam Play, Updates VKD3D-Proton & DXVK
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
Sway 1.9 Released - Using New wlroots Rendering API For Better Performance