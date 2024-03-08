Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Developers Are Currently Seeing 150~200 Bug Reports Per Day
Before getting to new features, KDE since the Plasma 6.0 release has seen an uptick in bug reporting. Nate noted that KDE typically sees 30~50 bug reports per today but currently they are seeing 150~200 new reports per day. Nate attributes this to more people using the software and some bug reports being around graphics drivers or third-party issues or duplicates.
When it comes to new feature work, highlights for the past week include:
- Embedded terminal views within the Kate text editor can now be split horizontally or vertically.
- New "edge barrier" and "corner barrier" features for multi-screen setups for virtual spacing between screens.
- Plasma 6.1 allows manual session saving to work on Wayland.
- KDE's "shake cursor to find it" effect is now enabled by default for Plasma 6.1.
- By default XWayland apps are now allowed to listen for non-alphanumeric keypresses and shortcuts using modifier keys.
- Many bug fixes.
More details on the KDE changes for the week via Nate's blog.