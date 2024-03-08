KDE Developers Are Currently Seeing 150~200 Bug Reports Per Day

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 March 2024 at 06:24 AM EST. 4 Comments
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary outlining the interesting feature work and bug fixes to land in the KDE space. Being fresh off the recent Plasma 6.0 release, a lot of bug reports are still coming in while developers are already busy tackling new features for Plasma 6.1.

Before getting to new features, KDE since the Plasma 6.0 release has seen an uptick in bug reporting. Nate noted that KDE typically sees 30~50 bug reports per today but currently they are seeing 150~200 new reports per day. Nate attributes this to more people using the software and some bug reports being around graphics drivers or third-party issues or duplicates.

When it comes to new feature work, highlights for the past week include:

- Embedded terminal views within the Kate text editor can now be split horizontally or vertically.

- New "edge barrier" and "corner barrier" features for multi-screen setups for virtual spacing between screens.

- Plasma 6.1 allows manual session saving to work on Wayland.

- KDE's "shake cursor to find it" effect is now enabled by default for Plasma 6.1.

- By default XWayland apps are now allowed to listen for non-alphanumeric keypresses and shortcuts using modifier keys.

- Many bug fixes.

More details on the KDE changes for the week via Nate's blog.
