GStreamer 1.24 Released With Vulkan H.264/H.265 Decode & Many Enhancements
GStreamer 1.24 rolls out support for Vulkan Video with initial H.264/H.265 video decode support, W3C Media Source Extensions library support Qt5/Qt6 QML integration improvements, DRM modifier support for Linux DMA-BUFs, better Rust bindings, OpenGL / Vulkan / CUDA integration enhancements, and a lot more.
The official release announcement sums uo the GStreamer 1.24 release highlights as:
- New Discourse forum and Matrix chat space
- New Analytics and Machine Learning abstractions and elements
- Playbin3 and decodebin3 are now stable and the default in gst-play-1.0, GstPlay/GstPlayer
- The va plugin is now preferred over gst-vaapi and has higher ranks
- GstMeta serialization/deserialization and other GstMeta improvements
- New GstMeta for SMPTE ST-291M HANC/VANC Ancillary Data
- New unixfd plugin for efficient 1:N inter-process communication on Linux
- cudaipc source and sink for zero-copy CUDA memory sharing between processes
- New intersink and intersrc elements for 1:N pipeline decoupling within the same process
- Qt5 + Qt6 QML integration improvements including qml6glsrc, qml6glmixer, qml6gloverlay, and qml6d3d11sink elements
- DRM Modifier Support for dmabufs on Linux
- OpenGL, Vulkan and CUDA integration enhancements
- Vulkan H.264 and H.265 video decoders
- RTP stack improvements including new RFC7273 modes and more correct header extension handling in depayloaders
- WebRTC improvements such as support for ICE consent freshness, and a new webrtcsrc element to complement webrtcsink
- WebRTC signallers and webrtcsink implementations for LiveKit and AWS Kinesis Video Streams
- WHIP server source and client sink, and a WHEP source
- Precision Time Protocol (PTP) clock support for Windows and other additions
- Low-Latency HLS (LL-HLS) support and many other HLS and DASH enhancements
- New W3C Media Source Extensions library
- Countless closed caption handling improvements including new cea608mux and cea608tocea708 elements
- Translation support for awstranscriber
- Bayer 10/12/14/16-bit depth support
- MPEG-TS support for asynchronous KLV demuxing and segment seeking, plus various new muxer features
- Capture source and sink for AJA capture and playout cards
- SVT-AV1 and VA-API AV1 encoders, stateless AV1 video decoder
- New uvcsink element for exporting streams as UVC camera
- DirectWrite text rendering plugin for windows
- Direct3D12-based video decoding, conversion, composition, and rendering
- AMD Advanced Media Framework AV1 + H.265 video encoders with 10-bit and HDR support
- AVX/AVX2 support and NEON support on macOS on Apple ARM64 CPUs via new liborc
- GStreamer C# bindings have been updated
- Rust bindings improvements and many new and improved Rust plugins
- Lots of new plugins, features, performance improvements and bug fixes
Downloads and more details on the big GStreamer 1.24 release via FreeDesktop.org.