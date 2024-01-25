Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
GNOME Network Displays Adds Support For Chromecast & Miracast MICE Protocols
GNOME Network Displays 0.91 was released last week and with it now comes support for the Miracast over Infrastructure (MICE) protocol, the Chromecast protocol is now supported, and support for casting a virtual screen. The v0.91 release also has various bug fixes and updated translations.
GNOME Network Displays 0.91.0
=============================
* Add support for Miracast over Infrastructure (MICE) protocol (@lorbus)
* Add support for Chromecast protocol (@kyteinsky)
* Add support for casting a virtual screen (@NaheemSays)
* Fix various issues
* Add/update various translations
The MICE support had been under review for two years. This has been successfully tested to stream to an LG WebOS smart TV over Ethernet and WiFi. MICE allows for Miracast over LAN rather than using WiFi Direct.
The Chromecast support had also been in development for a while and great to see it now supported given the popularity of Google Chromecast devices.
The new GNOME Network Displays release is available via the GNOME GitLab. Those wanting to try it out can also find it easily via Flathub.