GNOME Network Displays Adds Support For Chromecast & Miracast MICE Protocols

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 25 January 2024 at 06:51 AM EST. 6 Comments
GNOME
GNOME Network Displays is the software that allows streaming your GNOME desktop to WiFi Display devices using PipeWire. Last week GNOME Network Displays 0.91 was released with some big improvements to this software.

GNOME Network Displays 0.91 was released last week and with it now comes support for the Miracast over Infrastructure (MICE) protocol, the Chromecast protocol is now supported, and support for casting a virtual screen. The v0.91 release also has various bug fixes and updated translations.
GNOME Network Displays 0.91.0
=============================
* Add support for Miracast over Infrastructure (MICE) protocol (@lorbus)
* Add support for Chromecast protocol (@kyteinsky)
* Add support for casting a virtual screen (@NaheemSays)
* Fix various issues
* Add/update various translations

The MICE support had been under review for two years. This has been successfully tested to stream to an LG WebOS smart TV over Ethernet and WiFi. MICE allows for Miracast over LAN rather than using WiFi Direct.

The Chromecast support had also been in development for a while and great to see it now supported given the popularity of Google Chromecast devices.

Flathub screenshot of GNOME Network Displays


The new GNOME Network Displays release is available via the GNOME GitLab. Those wanting to try it out can also find it easily via Flathub.
