GNOME 44 Released With Many Desktop Enhancements

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 22 March 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT. 8 Comments
GNOME
GNOME 44 is now officially out as the latest half-year update to this widely-used open-source desktop.

GNOME 44 brings a wide variety of Wayland improvements and fixes like Wayland fractional_scale_v1 support, experimental work on HDR modes, many UI clean-ups, continued adoption around GTK4, dropping legacy OpenGL driver support from Mutter, improved monitoring of background applications, implicit grabbing in Clutter, and much more.

Fedora 38 with GNOME 44


Today's GNOME 44 release announcement is talking up:
This release brings a grid view in the file chooser, improved settings panels for Device Security, Accessibility, etc, and refined quick settings in the shell. The Software and Files apps have seen improvements, and a whole slew of new apps has joined the GNOME Circle.

There is also this GNOME 44 release video:


The latest GNOME OS nightly images have GNOME 44 or among the earliest Linux distributions jumping on the GNOME 44 bandwagon is Fedora Workstation 38.

The GNOME 44 release notes go over more of the individual changes if interested.
8 Comments
