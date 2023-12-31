Freedreno Now Supports The Qualcomm Adreno 644 GPU

Igalia's Danylo Piliaiev has contributed support to the Freedreno Gallium3D driver in Mesa 24.0 for supporting the Qualcomm Adreno 644 graphics.With only a debug register value change, the Igalia developer found it easy to bring-up support for the Adreno 644 graphics within Freedreno as the hardware is otherwise very similar to the Adreno 660. The Adreno 644 graphics are found in the likes of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. In turn the Adreno 644 graphics are found in the likes of the Motorola Razr 40, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Honor 90, HTC U23, and other handhelds.

This patch adding the Adreno 644 support to Freedreno was queued this week for the Mesa 24.0 release due out in Q1. So should you have a Qualcomm device with the A644 graphics or otherwise interested in it, that's the latest addition for this open-source Qualcomm Adreno OpenGL driver.