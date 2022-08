FreeBSD In Q2-2022: More Than 30k Ports, Driver Improvements, Better Linux Compatibility

The FreeBSD project has published their latest quarterly status report highlighting the advancements made to this open-source BSD operating system.The FreeBSD Q2-2022 status report is now available to showcase their various accomplishments over the past quarter. Some of the Q2 achievements include:- The FreeBSD Ports collection is slightly above 30,000 ports (packages) being available.- FreeBSD continued improving its Linux compatibility layer with updates around Year 2038 compatibility, improving the ARM64 emulation layer, system call tracking work, and various fixes.- Blued is a new utility for Bluetooth configuration and lets unprivileged users connect to and use Bluetooth devices on FreeBSD.- OpenVPN Data Channel Offload (DCO) for moving data packet processing is showing promising results for FreeBSD with throughput going from around 660 Mbit/s to around 2 Gbit/s.- Various WiFi driver improvements such as for Intel and Realtek wireless hardware.- FreeBSD is planning to turn on shared page address randomization by default for 64-bit binaries on all architectures.- The FreeBSD Foundation as of writing is at $158,184 USD of its 1,400,000 goal for the year. Those wishing to donate to the FreeBSD Foundation can find more information on FreeBSDFoundation.org . The FreeBSD Foundation meanwhile has sponsored software development work on updating OpenSSH in base, LLDB multi-process debug support, wireless improvements, ZFS support in makefs, WireGuard improvements, and more.The FreeBSD quarterly status report in full can be read via FreeBSD.org