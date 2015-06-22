FreeBSD 14.0 Planned For Release Next July
The FreeBSD release engineering team has published their initial release plans for FreeBSD 14.0 as well as follow-on FreeBSD 13.2 and 12.4 releases for the current stable series of this BSD operating system.
FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE debuted in April 2021 while just over two years after that is expected to be FreeBSD 14.0, aligning to FreeBSD's loosely two years between major releases.
The target schedule for FreeBSD 14.0-RELEASE is to be out on 17 July of next year. For that to happen, the kernel binary interface freeze would begin around 25 April, branching for stable/14 in mid-May, and the betas to begin by the end of May. After the week betas and release candidates, FreeBSD 14.0-RELEASE will hopefully be all buttoned up by mid-July as a nice summertime update to this leading BSD platform.
The release engineering team also published schedules to get FreeBSD 12.4 out in December and FreeBSD 13.2 next March.
More details and benchmarks on FreeBSD 14.0 as its release approaches next summer.
Add A Comment