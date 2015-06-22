FreeBSD 14.0 Planned For Release Next July

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 25 August 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
The FreeBSD release engineering team has published their initial release plans for FreeBSD 14.0 as well as follow-on FreeBSD 13.2 and 12.4 releases for the current stable series of this BSD operating system.

FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE debuted in April 2021 while just over two years after that is expected to be FreeBSD 14.0, aligning to FreeBSD's loosely two years between major releases.

The target schedule for FreeBSD 14.0-RELEASE is to be out on 17 July of next year. For that to happen, the kernel binary interface freeze would begin around 25 April, branching for stable/14 in mid-May, and the betas to begin by the end of May. After the week betas and release candidates, FreeBSD 14.0-RELEASE will hopefully be all buttoned up by mid-July as a nice summertime update to this leading BSD platform.

The release engineering team also published schedules to get FreeBSD 12.4 out in December and FreeBSD 13.2 next March.


More details and benchmarks on FreeBSD 14.0 as its release approaches next summer.
Add A Comment
Related News
3mdeb Eyes Fwupd Support For DragonFlyBSD To Handle UEFI Firmware Updates
FreeBSD In Q2-2022: More Than 30k Ports, Driver Improvements, Better Linux Compatibility
NetBSD 9.3 Released With Better Support For Newer Intel & AMD Chipsets
GhostBSD 22.06.15 Brings Improved NVIDIA Driver Handling, Better Broadcom WiFi Detection
FreeBSD Developers Continue Work On Shortening Boot Time, Improving WiFi Driver Support
DragonFlyBSD 6.2.2 Released With Fixes For HAMMER2, Kernel Bugs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Mesa Zink Improvements For OpenGL-On-Vulkan Reportedly Make It Faster Than Radeon OpenGL
KDE Gear - KDE Applications - 22.08 Released
LibreOffice 7.4 Released With Support For WebP, Many Other Improvements
Linux 6.0-rc2 Released
NTFS3 File-System Driver Sees Late Refactoring For Linux 6.0
SDL 2.24 Released With New APIs, D3D12 Renderer Work On Windows, New Linux Hints
GCC & LLVM Ready With x86 __bf16 Type Support
MGLRU Patches Picked Up By Andrew Morton's "mm-unstable" Branch Ahead Of Linux 6.1