FreeBSD 13.2-RC5 Released With One Last Fix

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 27 March 2023 at 06:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD
FreeBSD 13.2-RC4 was released this weekend while it's already been replaced by FreeBSD 13.2-RC5 to land one more fix prior to making the final release preparations on this next stable update to this BSD operating system.

FreeBSD 13.2-RC5 is an unscheduled release candidate that is slated to be the last before FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE happens in the coming days. The single change in FreeBSD 13.2-RC5 is fixing TCP checksum calculation on unmapped mbufs, which fixes a problem encountered in the sendfile code. There are no other changes in RC5 but was just made to squeeze in this TCP checksum fix.

Downloads and more details on the FreeBSD 13.2-RC5 release can be found via the release announcement.

FreeBSD bootloader


FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE should be out in the coming days. FreeBSD 13.2 re-introduces the WireGuard driver to its source tree for that popular open-source secure VPN tunnel, ASLR (Address Space Layout Randomization) is enabled for 64-bit executables by default, Bhyve hypervisor enhancements, improved Intel Alder Lake support, Kdump has support for decoding Linux system calls, and a range of other software updates and other improvements to its kernel. FreeBSD 14.0 meanwhile will be out this summer as the next major feature release.
Add A Comment
Related News
FreeBSD 13.2-RC4 Released With Fixed Suspend/Resume For Some Laptops
MidnightBSD 3.0 Available With Many Software Updates & Fixes
FreeBSD 13.2-RC3 Released With OpenSSH 9.3, Major Performance Fix For Makefs
OpenBSD Finally Adds Guided Disk Encryption To Its Installer
FreeBSD 13.2 Beta 3 Brings Support For More 4G Modems, Linux KPI Updates
NVIDIA Lands X.Org Server Support For PRIME Render Offload On FreeBSD
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Officially Announces Counter-Strike 2
Raja Koduri Departing Intel To Start New Software Company
GNOME 44 Released With Many Desktop Enhancements
Linux 6.3-rc3 Released: It's "Fairly Big"
Mozilla Announces Mozilla.ai For "Trustworthy AI"
Proxmox VE 7.4 Released With Linux 5.15 LTS + Linux 6.2 Support, New Dark Theme
Framework Laptop Launches AMD Ryzen Upgradeable Laptop, Intel Raptor Lake Models Too
NVIDIA 530.41.03 Linux Driver Released With IBT Kernel Support, Vulkan Video