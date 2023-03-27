FreeBSD 13.2-RC5 Released With One Last Fix

FreeBSD 13.2-RC4 was released this weekend while it's already been replaced by FreeBSD 13.2-RC5 to land one more fix prior to making the final release preparations on this next stable update to this BSD operating system.FreeBSD 13.2-RC5 is an unscheduled release candidate that is slated to be the last before FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE happens in the coming days. The single change in FreeBSD 13.2-RC5 is fixing TCP checksum calculation on unmapped mbufs, which fixes a problem encountered in the sendfile code. There are no other changes in RC5 but was just made to squeeze in this TCP checksum fix.Downloads and more details on the FreeBSD 13.2-RC5 release can be found via the release announcement

FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE should be out in the coming days. FreeBSD 13.2 re-introduces the WireGuard driver to its source tree for that popular open-source secure VPN tunnel, ASLR (Address Space Layout Randomization) is enabled for 64-bit executables by default, Bhyve hypervisor enhancements, improved Intel Alder Lake support, Kdump has support for decoding Linux system calls, and a range of other software updates and other improvements to its kernel. FreeBSD 14.0 meanwhile will be out this summer as the next major feature release.