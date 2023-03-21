FreeBSD 13.2-RC4 Released With Fixed Suspend/Resume For Some Laptops

25 March 2023
FreeBSD 13.2-RC4 is now available with a few more fixes for this BSD operating system update. A FreeBSD 13.2-RC5 release is also inbound as an extra release candidate with one more bug fix, after which the stable release should happen.

FreeBSD 13.2-RC4 has a fix to re-calculate the necessary mitigations after reloading CPU microcode on system resume. This re-calculating of mitigations after microcode reloading should un-break system suspend/resume for some laptops.

FreeBSD 13.2-RC4 also has a fix to stack unwinding of kernel dumps on 64-bit ARM (ARM64), a kernel panic fix for the carp driver, and fixing a bug resulting in miss-detection of endianness.

The brief FreeBSD 13.2-RC4 announcement with download links can be found via the mailing list.

FreeBSD 13.2-RC5 will be released soon with at least one more bug fix while after that FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE should be out around the end of March. FreeBSD 14.0 meanwhile is expected to arrive this summer as the next major feature release.

At large FreeBSD 13.2 re-introduces the WireGuard driver to its source tree for that popular open-source secure VPN tunnel, ASLR (Address Space Layout Randomization) is enabled for 64-bit executables by default, Bhyve hypervisor enhancements, improved Intel Alder Lake support, Kdump has support for decoding Linux system calls, and a range of other software updates and other improvements to its kernel.
