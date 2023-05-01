Fedora Onyx Aims To Be A New Fedora Linux Immutable Variant

While there is already Fedora Silverblue as a Fedora Workstation variant leveraging RPM-OSTree for creating an ummutable OS image and Fedora Kinoite as a KDE-based alternative, Fedora Onyx has been proposed as a new immutable variant of Fedora Linux.Fedora Onyx has been proposed to become an official Fedora immutable variant that would make use of the Budgie Desktop Environment by default rather than GNOME as is used by default with Fedora Silverblue or KDE with Fedora Kinoite or Fedora Sericea with the Sway WM.

"Fedora Onyx is an immutable desktop operating system, featuring the Budgie Desktop environment. Fedora Onyx leverages the same foundational technologies as other Fedora immutable variants such as Fedora Silverblue, Fedora Kinoite, and Fedora Sericea (flatpak, rpm-ostree, podman, toolbx). Fedora Onyx is built for people that are attracted to / find value in the Fedora computing platform and Budgie Desktop environment, but need the robust immutability and atomic capabilities that rpm-ostree provides, which are not be offered through traditional Fedora spins (e.g. Fedora Budgie Spin)."