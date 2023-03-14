Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates
The beta of Fedora 38 is out and on-time this morning for those wanting to test this latest major update to Fedora Linux.
Fedora 38 is bringing many changes including the GCC 13 system compiler and other updated toolchain components like GNU Make 4.4, Glibc 2.37, Binutuils 2.39, Golang 1.20, Ruby 3.2, and more. There is also expanded use of Noto fonts, shorter shutdown timers, the initial work on unified kernel support, the Xfce 4.18 desktop packages are available, and GNOME 44 components are powering the Fedora Workstation 38. As usual for Fedora's rhythm, Fedora 38 will be among the earliest Linux distributions shipping the GCC 13 compiler. More details on the many changes to find with Fedora 38 via FedoraProject.org.
Those wanting to take Fedora 38 Beta for a whirl with its various flavors can find the ISOs on Fedora 38_Beta mirrors.
Fedora 38 is aiming for its official release by the end of April. I'll be having up some Fedora 38 performance benchmarks and comparisons as the late April release approaches, right around the time Ubuntu 23.04 is releasing as well.
