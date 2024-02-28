Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
FUSE Passthrough Support May Land For Linux 6.9 To Help Boost I/O Performance
The FUSE passthrough mode patches were recently queued up into FUSE.git's for-next branch. With the patches now in the "for-next" branch ahead of the Linux 6.9 merge window in March, the code will hopefully be merged for this next kernel cycle barring any last minute issues.
The support depends on the new FUSE_PASSTHROUGH Kconfig switch for allowing this bypassing of the FUSE server via mapping specific FUSE operations to be performed directly on the backing file. Benchmarks on earlier versions of the FUSE passthrough mode has shown it performing much closer to the native I/O performance than with the existing FUSE implementation:
For those interested, below is a presentation on FUSE passthrough from last year's Linux Storage / File-System Summit.
Linux 6.9 is looking to be another exciting kernel cycle. While the merge window will kickoff in March, the stable debut will happen around the middle of the year.