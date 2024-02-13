FEX 2402 Brings More Performance Improvements For x86_64 Binaries On AArch64
The FEX emulator 2402 release is now available for this open-source project allowing x86_64 binaries to run on AArch64 (ARM64) platforms, including games and the likes of Valve's Steam Play software.
FEX has long worked on x86_64 games on ARM64 and in turn has been used by the likes of the Wine-based Hangover for running Windows x86 64-bit binaries on ARM 64-bit. FEX has been one of a few interesting projects in this area and with all the more interest given the likes of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s and other ARM-based laptops and other high performance ARM systems -- even gaming on ARM server CPUs.
FEX 2402 continues the ongoing trend of delivering greater JIT performance improvements. With the Bytemark benchmark for example they are seeing up to a 16% improvement in one sub-benchmark with the new release. In various real-world applications they are also seeing better performance on FEX 2402 thanks to the new optimizations.
There are also various fixes in FEX 2402, including for Valve's Proton layer. Plus some changes to FEX 2402 allow exposing Linux 6.6 kernel version reporting, WOW64 code improvements, thunking enhancements, and various other improvements.
This video by the FEX project shows off some flashy titles running well on this ARM64 emulator:
Downloads and more details on the FEX 2402 release via FEX-Emu.com.
