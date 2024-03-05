FEX 2403 Fixes Steam Support, Introduces More CPU Optimizations

FEX as the open-source emulator for running x86/x86_64 binaries on AArch64 Linux systems continues making good progress not for only enjoying Linux x86 binaries on ARM but also Windows games by way of Steam Play / Wine.FEX 2403 is out today as the latest monthly update for this open-source project. FEX 2403 fixes Steam support due to a recent change by Valve in how it's interacting with the embedded Chromium instance, Mesa 24.0 drivers are added to the Rootfs images, there are "a bunch" of CPU optimizations, 32-bit thunking improvements, a memory leak fix, and a syscall pass-through optimization to further lower the system call overhead.

Among the CPU optimizations in FEX 2403 are optimizing LOCK DEC and ADC/SBC, fuse ADD+CMN in to adds, optimizing less than 32-bit adds and subs, and various other optimizations. This new FEX release is up to 14% faster in one unspecified benchmark or around 4% faster in Geekbench compared to prior releases.Downloads and more details on the FEX 2403 release via FEX-Emu.com