Intel's DRM Scheduler Patches Updated That Are A Prerequisite For Merging The Xe Driver
The Intel Xe DRM driver is to make use of the DRM scheduler, the GPU scheduler code that started out in the AMDGPU driver years ago before becoming the common "DRM scheduler" that is now in use by multiple drivers. For the Intel Xe driver to make use of the DRM scheduler, there is about a dozen patches needed for providing some new helpers, and other changes that become a prerequisite for landing Xe.
The Intel developers remain hopeful over getting the DRM scheduler patches upstreamed in the "near future" and thus clearing that blocker from getting the Xe driver upstream, at least in a non-default / experimental form. Monday brought the v3 patches of the DRM scheduler changes that are now under review.
Previously there's been some talk of having the Xe driver upstreamed at least in experimental form before the end of 2023. If that's to happen we're basically looking at Linux 6.7 or otherwise 6.8 if everything pans out. Stay tuned to Phoronix as that point nears and subsequent benchmarks to come.