DDNet Cooperative Platformer Game Adds Vulkan Renderer

DDraceNetwork "DDNet" as an open-source cross-platform game building off the DDRace and Teeworlds games recently introduced a Vulkan renderer.DDNet is a cooperative platformer game that is cross-platform and has long featured OpenGL 2 and OpenGL 3 rendering support while recently introduced a Vulkan renderer. As part of the DDNet 16.x releases this year, DDraceNetwork developers have been working out their Vulkan rendering support. Plus there has been various fixes and other improvements with these recent updates -- most recently DDNet 16.3.2 released earlier this month.

While DDNet isn't demanding with modern GPUs even when using the OpenGL 3 renderer, I was curious to try it out to see how the Vulkan renderer works for this platformer game. Generally it delivered similar or better performance to OpenGL.All the system details and tests for those interested via this result page -- just a random assortment of systems that were ready for some benchmarking today. More DDNet Vulkan benchmark results will be coming in on various systems via the test profile page Those wishing to try out this open-source, cross-platform game can do so via ddnet.tw