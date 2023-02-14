CrossOver 22.1 Released With Updated VKD3D 1.5, More Gaming Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 14 February 2023 at 11:00 AM EST. 3 Comments
WINE
Following last month's release of Wine 8.0 stable with much of Wine's upstream development being carried out by CodeWeavers employees, CodeWeavers has now released CrossOver 22.1 as their commercial product for enjoying Windows games and applications on both Linux and macOS.

CrossOver 22.1 is particularly important for macOS gamers where they don't currently have Steam Play for as easily enjoying Windows games on macOS. With CrossOver 22.1 they now have support for running 32-bit DirectX 10/11 games on macOS and in turn getting games like Command and Conquer: Remastered Collection, Total War ROME II - Emperor Edition, BioShock Infinite, GTA Online, and other games working correctly.

CrossOver 22.1 also improves gaming at large with an updated to the SDL version for improved controller handling, Xbox Elite Series 2 controller support, upgrading to VKD3D 1.5, and pulling in more than 400 updates to WineD3D from upstream Wine.

CrossOver 22.1


More details on today's CrossOver 22.1 release via CodeWeavers.com. Around the Valentine's Day holiday they are also currently running a 25% discount on the new CrossOver.
3 Comments
Related News
Hangover Project Restarted To Run Windows 32-bit/64-bit Apps On ARM64/PPC64 & More
Wine 8.1 Released - Now Exposed As "Windows 10" For New Prefixes
Wine 8.1 Picks Up Vulkan HDR Extension For Helping With Valve's HDR Gaming Enablement
Wine 8.0 Released With PE Conversion Complete, Progress On WoW64 Support
Wine 8.0-rc5 Released With Just Nine Bugs Fixed
Wine 8.0-rc4 Released With Another 25 Bugs Fixed
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
KDE Plasma 5.27 Dubbed "The Best Plasma 5 Version Ever"
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
NVIDIA Publishes DLSS Super Resolution SDK 3.1, Including Updated Linux Demo
GTK5 Development Likely To Heat Up Following GTK 4.12
Linux Disabling High Resolution Scrolling For Logitech Devices Connected Via USB