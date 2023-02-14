Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
CrossOver 22.1 Released With Updated VKD3D 1.5, More Gaming Improvements
CrossOver 22.1 is particularly important for macOS gamers where they don't currently have Steam Play for as easily enjoying Windows games on macOS. With CrossOver 22.1 they now have support for running 32-bit DirectX 10/11 games on macOS and in turn getting games like Command and Conquer: Remastered Collection, Total War ROME II - Emperor Edition, BioShock Infinite, GTA Online, and other games working correctly.
CrossOver 22.1 also improves gaming at large with an updated to the SDL version for improved controller handling, Xbox Elite Series 2 controller support, upgrading to VKD3D 1.5, and pulling in more than 400 updates to WineD3D from upstream Wine.
More details on today's CrossOver 22.1 release via CodeWeavers.com. Around the Valentine's Day holiday they are also currently running a 25% discount on the new CrossOver.