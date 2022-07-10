We Need Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual working long hours? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Coreboot 4.18 Released With AMD Morgana & Intel Meteor Lake SoC Support
Making things exciting on the hardware support front with Coreboot 4.18 is Intel's Meteor Lake SoC being supported and then on the opposite side of the table adding support for the AMD Morgana SoC. AMD's Morgana codename isn't widely known yet and may be a Coreboot-specific codename similar to Sabrina being the early codename for Mendocino. In any event it's great seeing this early support for AMD Morgana and Intel Meteor Lake. In both the AMD and Intel cases with these client SoCs, the pre-launch support is likely in anticipation of Google Chromebook design wins with the Chromebook play being one of the major drivers for hardware vendors supporting Coreboot.
Coreboot 4.18 also adds support for the Mediatek MT8188 SoC. Aside from new SoC support, Coreboot 4.18 also adds support for a number of new motherboards -- mostly various Google Chromebook devices, the AMD Birman reference board, and the AMD Pademelon reference board (formerly in Coreboot as the Pademelon board). AMD Birman is their reference board for the Morgana SoC.
The MSI PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4 motherboard that can be easily bought via Internet retailers can now run on Coreboot with Alder Lake desktop CPUs.
Also exciting is the mainline Coreboot support for the MSI PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4 as a retail, low-cost, widely available Intel Alder Lake motherboard now supporting Coreboot and the Dasharo downstream.
The new boards in Coreboot 4.18 include:
- AMD Birman
- AMD Pademelon
- Google Evoker
- Google Frostflow
- Google Gaelin4ADL
- Google Geralt
- Google Joxer
- Google Lisbon
- Google Magikarp
- Google Morthal
- Google Pujjo
- Google Rex 0
- Google Shotzo
- Google Skolas
- Google Tentacruel
- Google Winterhold
- Google Xivu
- Google Yaviks
- Google Zoglin
- Google Zombie
- Google Zydron
- MSI PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4
- Siemens MC APL7
Coreboot 4.18 also adds support for generating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), continued work on its Allocator v4 implementation, and a variety of fixes and code clean-ups.
Coreboot 4.18 can be downloaded from Git.