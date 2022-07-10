Coreboot 4.18 Released With AMD Morgana & Intel Meteor Lake SoC Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 18 October 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT. 7 Comments
COREBOOT --
Coreboot 4.18 had been planned for release in August but after that slipped, this newest Coreboot feature release is now shipping and comes with many hardware support improvements and other changes for this open-source system firmware implementation.

Making things exciting on the hardware support front with Coreboot 4.18 is Intel's Meteor Lake SoC being supported and then on the opposite side of the table adding support for the AMD Morgana SoC. AMD's Morgana codename isn't widely known yet and may be a Coreboot-specific codename similar to Sabrina being the early codename for Mendocino. In any event it's great seeing this early support for AMD Morgana and Intel Meteor Lake. In both the AMD and Intel cases with these client SoCs, the pre-launch support is likely in anticipation of Google Chromebook design wins with the Chromebook play being one of the major drivers for hardware vendors supporting Coreboot.

Coreboot 4.18 also adds support for the Mediatek MT8188 SoC. Aside from new SoC support, Coreboot 4.18 also adds support for a number of new motherboards -- mostly various Google Chromebook devices, the AMD Birman reference board, and the AMD Pademelon reference board (formerly in Coreboot as the Pademelon board). AMD Birman is their reference board for the Morgana SoC.


The MSI PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4 motherboard that can be easily bought via Internet retailers can now run on Coreboot with Alder Lake desktop CPUs.


Also exciting is the mainline Coreboot support for the MSI PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4 as a retail, low-cost, widely available Intel Alder Lake motherboard now supporting Coreboot and the Dasharo downstream.

The new boards in Coreboot 4.18 include:
- AMD Birman
- AMD Pademelon
- Google Evoker
- Google Frostflow
- Google Gaelin4ADL
- Google Geralt
- Google Joxer
- Google Lisbon
- Google Magikarp
- Google Morthal
- Google Pujjo
- Google Rex 0
- Google Shotzo
- Google Skolas
- Google Tentacruel
- Google Winterhold
- Google Xivu
- Google Yaviks
- Google Zoglin
- Google Zombie
- Google Zydron
- MSI PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4
- Siemens MC APL7

Coreboot 4.18 also adds support for generating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), continued work on its Allocator v4 implementation, and a variety of fixes and code clean-ups.

Coreboot 4.18 can be downloaded from Git.
7 Comments
Related News
Libreboot 20220710 Released As Coreboot Downstream Focused On Boot Firmware Freedom
MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 WiFi Support Begins Landing In Upstream Coreboot
Dasharo 1.0 Open-Source Firmware Released For MSI Alder Lake Motherboard
Coreboot 4.17 Brings New Motherboards, AMD PSB, Doom Game Ported To Run As A Payload
An Open-Source Firmware Virtual Beer Event Is Happening Next Week
Open-Source Coreboot Port Working On A Retail Intel Alder Lake MSI Motherboard
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Announces KataOS As Security-Focused OS, Leveraging Rust & seL4 Microkernel
Modula-2 GCC Compiler Front-End Patches Sent Out For Review
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Debian 14 Codenamed "Forky"
Ardour 7.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Linux Gets Patched For WiFi Vulnerabilities That Can Be Exploited By Malicious Packets
GNOME-Network-Displays Available With Ubuntu 22.10 For Miracast Wireless Displays
PostgreSQL 15 Released With Better Sort Performance, Supports LZ4 & Zstd Compression