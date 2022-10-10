Coreboot Begins Enabling Support For AMD Morgana & Glinda SoCs

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 October 2022 at 05:42 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD --
Over the weekend code began landing in mainline Coreboot for an AMD SoC codenamed Morgana -- another new codename -- as well as prepping for an AMD Glinda SoC too.

A number of new header files were merged to mainline Coreboot in the process of bringing up the firmware support package for the AMD "Morgana SoC" - a codename we previously haven't heard. But this new AMD Morgana name isn't too surprising since we recently have seen AMD beginning to use new unique codenames targeting their Coreboot enablement. Most recently, the AMD "Sabrina" SoC codename was used for the APUs now known as the budget Mendocino family.

What Morgana maps to for the SoCs/APUs with their common codenames, from the limited header files published so far it isn't immediately clear. But given already having the Sabrina/Mendocino enablement and this being another Coreboot push for AMD's Chromebook play, it's possible Morgana may be for the Zen 4 "Phoenix" SoCs or Barcelo's successor.

From the header files there are indications that indeed this Morgana enablement is linked to Chrome OS / Chromebook in mind. Chromebooks has been the main AMD driving force so far behind their Coreboot open-source firmware work and that of their partners.

The initial Morgana SoC code that was merged can be found on GitHub. Still pending is bringing up Morgana's reference board that is using the "Birman" codename. There is also the Morgana SoC enablement code being reviewed currently.


There are also patches started for the AMD Glinda SoC still undergoing review but again details around that are light. But long story short, AMD Glinda and Morgana are the SoC codenames for Coreboot with more AMD-powered Chromebooks on the way based on this latest public open-source activity.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD P-State EPP Driver Updated For Improving Linux Power Efficiency
AMD P-State Fixes, Fixing s2idle For Some Rembrandt Laptops Lead ACPI/PM For Linux 6.1
AMD Publishes New Family 19h CPU Microcode
With AMD Zen 4, It's Surprisingly Not Worthwhile Disabling CPU Security Mitigations
AMD PMF Cool & Quiet Framework Readied For Linux 6.1
Linux 6.0 Merges The AMD Performance Fix For The Old "Dummy Wait" Workaround
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76's Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop To Make Use Of Iced Rust Toolkit Rather Than GTK
Intel Laptop Users Should Avoid Linux 5.19.12 To Avoid Potentially Damaging The Display
Rust Infrastructure Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.1!
Debian Chooses A Reasonable, Common Sense Solution To Dealing With Non-Free Firmware
The Most Interesting New Features Of Linux 6.0
The Initial Rust Infrastructure Has Been Merged Into Linux 6.1
Debian 12 Switches To PipeWire & WirePlumber By Default With The GNOME Desktop
Btrfs Brings Some Great Performance Improvements With Linux 6.1