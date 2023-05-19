CodeWeavers Now Controlled By An Employee Ownership Trust

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 19 May 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT. 2 Comments
WINE
CodeWeavers, the company known for its CrossOver software for running Windows games/apps on Linux / macOS / Chrome OS and in turn being the main corporate backer to the Wine project, is now transitioned to being an employee ownership trust. This comes with Jeremy White deciding to leave the company after 27 years.

Jeremy White who has been at the helm of CodeWeavers for 27 years pushing forward CrossOver and in turn Wine has decided it's time to move on. As he's been the largest shareholder at the company, with his departure he decided to transition the firm to being an employee ownership trust. The trust will see that CodeWeavers continues to operate for the benefit of the community and staff.


Long before Steam Play (Proton) and Steam on Linux, CodeWeavers has been at the forefront of advancing Wine and making it easier to run Windows games/applications on Linux with their commercial CrossOver software.


CodeWeavers' President James Ramey is now taking on the CEO role while Director of Development Ulrich Czekalla in turn is stepping up to fill the President role. Jeremy White does continue to serve as Chairman of the Board at CodeWeavers.

More details on this ownership shift at CodeWeavers and Jeremy announcing his retirement from CodeWeavers via the CodeWeavers blog.
2 Comments
Related News
Wine-Staging 8.8 Down To Less Than 500 Patches Atop Wine
Wine 8.8 Released - Starts Working On ARM64EC Module Support
Wine 8.7 Released With Another 17 Bugs Fixed
Wine 8.0.1 Released With Three Dozen Bugs Fixed
Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
Hangover 0.8.5 Released For Running Windows Apps/Games With Wine On AArch64/POWER
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Xfce's Wayland Compositor Code Continues Improving
Fwupd 1.8.15 Released With Support For Updating More Device Firmware Under Linux