CodeWeavers Now Controlled By An Employee Ownership Trust

CodeWeavers, the company known for its CrossOver software for running Windows games/apps on Linux / macOS / Chrome OS and in turn being the main corporate backer to the Wine project, is now transitioned to being an employee ownership trust. This comes with Jeremy White deciding to leave the company after 27 years.Jeremy White who has been at the helm of CodeWeavers for 27 years pushing forward CrossOver and in turn Wine has decided it's time to move on. As he's been the largest shareholder at the company, with his departure he decided to transition the firm to being an employee ownership trust. The trust will see that CodeWeavers continues to operate for the benefit of the community and staff.



Long before Steam Play (Proton) and Steam on Linux, CodeWeavers has been at the forefront of advancing Wine and making it easier to run Windows games/applications on Linux with their commercial CrossOver software.