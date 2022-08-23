Wine-Based CrossOver 22 Released For Enjoying Windows Apps & Games On Linux

CodeWeavers today announced the availability of their Wine-based CrossOver 22 software for enjoying Windows applications and games atop Linux, ChromeOS, and macOS.

CrossOver 22 is the latest major update from this commercial downstream of Wine. CodeWeavers continues to fine-tune CrossOver while continuing to be the most prolific upstream contributing organization to Wine itself as well as working on Wine/Proton under contract for Valve.

With CrossOver 22 there is a "complete redesign" to the user-interface for Crossover across Linux, macOS, and Chrome OS. The hope is the new UI is more intuitive and provides a modern look and feel.


In addition to the UI overhaul, CrossOver 22 is re-based atop Wine 7.7 upstream, includes VKD3D 1.4, and has a number of targeted macOS improvements for better gaming performance.

CrossOver 22 also offers initial support for DirectX 12 games on Linux with currently a handful of titles like Diablo II Resurrected currently being supported. Most Linux gamers though will just find the best experience with Steam Play. Linux and ChromeOS users with CrossOver 22 can also enjoy better support for Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Office 2016.

More details on this commercial software for Linux via CodeWeavers.com.
